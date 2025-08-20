Toll Brothers reported EPS of $3.73 for its Q3 (ended July 31), up from $3.60 a year earlier, with adjusted gross margin on home sales down 1.3 percentage points to 27.5%.



Residential sales revenue rose 6% to $2.88bn, on a 5% increase in the number of homes delivered to 2,959, while the net value of contracts signed during the period remained flat at $2.41bn.



'"While pressures on affordability and uncertain economic conditions persist, we are pleased with the resilience of our luxury business and the increased traffic from our customers," said CEO Douglas C Yearley.



For the full year, Toll Brothers is maintaining its adjusted gross margin on home sales forecast of 27.25%, but now expects only 11,200 home deliveries, the low end of its target range of up to 11,600.