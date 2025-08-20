Toll Brothers reported EPS of $3.73 for its Q3 (ended July 31), up from $3.60 a year earlier, with adjusted gross margin on home sales down 1.3 percentage points to 27.5%.
Residential sales revenue rose 6% to $2.88bn, on a 5% increase in the number of homes delivered to 2,959, while the net value of contracts signed during the period remained flat at $2.41bn.
'"While pressures on affordability and uncertain economic conditions persist, we are pleased with the resilience of our luxury business and the increased traffic from our customers," said CEO Douglas C Yearley.
For the full year, Toll Brothers is maintaining its adjusted gross margin on home sales forecast of 27.25%, but now expects only 11,200 home deliveries, the low end of its target range of up to 11,600.
Toll Brothers, Inc. is a builder of luxury homes. The Company designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges financing for an array of luxury residential single-family detached homes, attached homes, master-planned, and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities. It caters to luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester (move-down), active-adult and second-home buyers in the United States, as well as urban and suburban renters under the brand names Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Toll Brothers Campus Living. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates, in certain regions, its own lumber distribution, house component assembly and manufacturing operations. It operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology and landscaping subsidiaries. The Company has 1,041 communities in various stages of planning, development or operations containing approximately 74,700 home sites.