Wedbush reaffirms its "outperform" rating on Toll Brothers but lowers its price target from $175 to $165, one week before the homebuilder reports its Q3 results.



While it believes that the group can achieve its EPS targets for this quarter and for FY 2025, it is lowering its Q3 order growth forecast from +20% to +5%, given recent results from competitors.



Given the stagnant nature of mortgage rates, we are modeling growth more cautiously for next year, but still expect year-over-year revenue growth, the broker added.



Wedbush is therefore forecasting revenues of $11.4bn (down from $11.7bn in its previous estimate) for fiscal year 2026, still representing growth, while the consensus expects a slight decline to $10.8bn.