Is the next big step in human evolution, according to Jensen Huang, right around the corner? As the first applications emerge, machines are rapidly gaining capability. They are no longer just executing tasks: they are becoming genuinely intelligent.

Robots are nothing new, that's true. Six years ago, Boston Dynamics made a big splash with what is now a cult video: its robots danced to "Do You Love Me" by The Contours. At the time, that demo took more than a year of work. But what became of those metal dancers? More broadly, where does robotics stand today, and how has AI reshuffled the pack?

For those who fear AI will replace us all, I hope you're ready to see it strolling down the street. Back in 1872, Samuel Butler was already describing machines gifted with intelligence and capable of evolving on their own. Years of collective imagination and soul-searching followed about the place of such technology in our society. Apparently, the technology arrived before the answers.

Robots have been replacing human labor for a long time: just look at an automotive assembly line and you'll see that very few operators still tighten bolts. And that was well before artificial intelligence entered the sector.

To understand this shift, it's worth looking in the rearview mirror. Not long ago, a robot was designed to execute the same action on repeat, without really caring about its environment. The result: the work area had to be strictly isolated, because getting close was genuinely dangerous. Whether it's just an arm or a full humanoid body, the risk is the same. This is where the arrival of AI changed everything. But before talking about the brain, it's necessary to give these metal bodies a checkup.



Where does C-3PO stand?

Several challenges surround the creation of a humanoid body. Since the early days, the industry has solved balance and walking. The bigger challenge lies elsewhere, where the machine meets the world. The hand is certainly one of the most complex organs to replicate. Early on, the solution was to replace it with grippers or task-specific end effectors, which significantly rationalizes costs. But in a world built by humans and for humans, the ideal would be for the machine to adapt to the world, not the other way around.



New industrial standards target hands with 11 to 22 degrees of freedom. All of these movements rely on micromotors paired with micro planetary gearboxes, an approach that tends to add weight to the structure.

To get around that problem, an alternative draws directly from the human body: by housing the motors only in the forearm, force is transmitted to the fingers via a system of cables and pulleys. Technical complexity aside, this approach makes it possible to design fingers that are thin, light, and particularly fast.

On a full robot with current technology, the pair of hands alone can account for more than 20% of total hardware cost.

Beyond hands, autonomy is another challenge that can easily limit products' path to market. Today, a humanoid robot runs entirely on electricity. It's a rational solution but, if robots operate on batteries, it allows for about 2 hours of industrial work time. On top of that comes the need to dissipate heat produced by dozens of motors. In short, plenty of constraints, but for what purpose?

Today, the main use of these machines is material handling: moving 20 kg bins from one place to another, walking, climbing stairs. All of that is within reach of our robots, but the goal is not to stop there. Tests are underway at Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Tesla to add tool use to fasten parts together. Even so, we are still a long way from seeing robots do our grocery shopping or iron our clothes, much to the delight of the most technophobic among us. But the industry has not said its last word.



From the screen to our factories

Since we always end up coming back to this topic, let's do it again. While we were busy generating images on ChatGPT, AI was being integrated into these metal bodies. In the past, tuning a robot's balance took years of heavy computation, and if the ground was uneven or moving, the robot fell. Today, we no longer program walking: we let AI learn through trial and error in simulation. The result is that, in a few hours, the neural network racks up thousands of hours of walking and falling, and it learns.



AI also, and above all, enabled the creation of VLA (Vision-Language-Action) models. Simply put, they are the equivalent of our classic LLMs, with a physical dimension added. And that's what has changed a lot of things.



The robot no longer just performs a motion to grab an object that is always in the same place. Today, using cameras and Lidar sensors (distance and depth), it can recognize its environment and adapt as it changes. Much like Tesla's Autopilot technology, a VLA can recognize the crate it needs to pick up among others. Even more importantly, it is now possible for these machines to operate in the same environments as other employees, without separating them with barriers or creating a dedicated zone.

Who does what, and how can you benefit?

Sector's benchmarks include the legendary Boston Dynamics with its Atlas robot, as well as Tesla and its Optimus robot, recently described as an "industrial nightmare" by Elon Musk. Yet the battle is just as intense among specialists like Agility Robotics (whose IPO is expected this year) or UBTech Robotics.

These companies are still largely assemblers, at the heart of a much broader value chain. Here is an overview of the six families of equipment that are essential to building a modern robot.

The brain: Nvidia through its GR00T models or its Jetson platform, and Qualcomm through the RB6 platform.



Sensors: among the major players, we can cite Ouster for Lidars, Cognex and VPG.

Real-time decision-making: Ambarella, which also produces solutions for the automotive industry, and CEVA for inference.



Motors: Nidec, the global giant in the space, RBC or AMETEK

Precision motion: Harmonic Drive Systems and THK are among the essential references.

Energy: Texas Instruments for control, Infineon and STMicroelectronics

Even if this technology can make sci-fi fans' eyes light up, it should not obscure the fact that it is still in its early days. Yet figures like Jensen Huang see it as humanity's next major leap after AI. In any case, it is possible to invest in this technology now, and if history repeats, early entrants will likely be the winners.

Also coming: a look at Agility Robotics' IPO, followed by a selection of listed companies whose robots are already in service.

For the most impatient, check out our thematic lists on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.