Understandably, the market capitalization of the European leader in circular economy technologies has taken a hit.

The Norwegian group, which has been developing collection and recycling systems for five decades, has also diversified into food sorting technologies.

Begun in 2012 with the acquisition of the Dutch company BEST, and put firmly on track four years later with the acquisition of the New Zealand company Compac, it is this diversification effort that has enabled it to continue to grow its revenue at an annualized rate of 9% between 2013 and 2023.

It intends to do even better in the future, promising investors an annualized growth rate of 15% over the next cycle, capitalizing on both its global presence and, of course, new European regulations aimed at making deposit return systems widespread.

All these hot topics have always earned Tomra top-of-the-class valuation multiples. The disappointment was immense when, starting in 2024, growth began to stagnate and margins plummeted due to difficulties in the food sorting segment.

This downward trend in profitability continued in the first nine months of 2025, accompanied by a decline in revenue, this time penalized by a sluggish economy in the collection and recycling segments.

Unfortunately, the cost structure, which is subject to inflation, continues to increase. As for diversification efforts, they remain cautious for the time being, as sales in the food sorting segment are volatile and their growth is modest overall, while a structural profitability problem persists.

Under these conditions, investors are very concerned that Tomra has reached a plateau that will now be difficult to exceed. Having risen to stratospheric levels during the pandemic and beyond, which MarketScreener warned about at the time, the share price has therefore adjusted sharply downward to reflect this new paradigm.

Ever fundamentally optimistic, the consensus among analysts—polled in real time by MarketScreener—is for a rapid rebound in sales and margins starting next year. Another market correction will be inevitable if expectations are not met. If this happens, it will undoubtedly be very severe.