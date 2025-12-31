Tonner Drones Reduces Its Stake in Donecle

Tonner Drones has announced the signing of an agreement for the sale of part of its stake in Donecle, a transaction for which the logistics technology company will receive approximately €1.25 million at the beginning of 2026.

The group intends to retain a 5% holding in the company, "as its future prospects are even more promising." This transaction will generate an accounting capital gain and strengthen Tonner Drones' equity.



"This marks a new stage in the development of Tonner Drones. This deal demonstrates our ability to create value from the various assets of Tonner Drones," commented its CEO, Diede van den Ouden.



