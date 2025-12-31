The group intends to retain a 5% holding in the company, "as its future prospects are even more promising." This transaction will generate an accounting capital gain and strengthen Tonner Drones' equity.

"This marks a new stage in the development of Tonner Drones. This deal demonstrates our ability to create value from the various assets of Tonner Drones," commented its CEO, Diede van den Ouden.

