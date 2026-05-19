Toosla launches rental services at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports

Toosla has reached a new milestone with the rollout of its Toosla Connect digital service at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/19/2026 at 04:56 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

By establishing a presence at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, Toosla is tapping into one of Europe's premier aviation hubs, which accounted for 107 million passengers in 2025.



Toosla has secured the necessary operating permits to deploy its 100% digital rental service within the Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports operated by Groupe ADP.



Through a fully digitalized model featuring no counters, no physical agencies, and no wait times, Toosla now offers rentals in close proximity to airport terminals, designed to meet the evolving mobility needs of travelers.



Toosla provides its services in parking facilities located as close as possible to passenger arrival zones.



Upon disembarking, customers head directly to the nearest parking lot, access their vehicle via the Toosla app, and can be on the road within minutes.