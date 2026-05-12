Toosla rolls out its offering across three new strategic locations on the French Riviera

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/12/2026 at 05:01 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Toosla, a digital player in the short-term car rental market, has announced the launch of its 100% digital 'Toosla Connect' offering at three new strategic hubs on the French Riviera: Nice Railway Station, Cannes Railway Station, and Antibes Railway Station. These new sites complement the existing service already available at Nice Airport.



Following the operational launch at Nice Airport, the opening of the Nice, Cannes, and Antibes railway stations now enables Toosla to cover the primary entry points and mobility hubs of the French Riviera.



The Group is thus strengthening its footprint in a particularly dynamic region ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, and the summer season.



With the recent launch of V3 of its mobile application and the integration of international partner offers, users can now access vehicles in over 15,000 destinations across France and abroad.



'Since the launch of V3 of our application, Toosla now allows for vehicle bookings in thousands of destinations worldwide. With the Toosla Connect label, our users can also easily identify offers operated according to the digital standards developed by Toosla: a seamless, 100% digital experience available 24/7,' stated Panayotis Staïcos, CEO of Toosla.