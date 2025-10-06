TotalEnergies and Veolia have signed a memorandum of understanding to intensify their cooperation in the energy transition and circular economy, in line with their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and water footprints.



They will combine Veolia's expertise in water resource management and the recovery of new waste streams with TotalEnergies' expertise in measuring and reducing GHG emissions, as well as in the production and supply of low-carbon energy.



TotalEnergies will help the community services group reduce methane emissions from its waste storage centers and accelerate the deployment of low-carbon energy solutions at its desalination sites.



Meanwhile, Veolia will support the oil and gas giant in reducing the water footprint of its industrial activities, notably through the development of wastewater reuse projects at TotalEnergies sites.



Finally, they will pool their research and innovation capabilities to explore the industrialization of new processes for recovering strategic chemical elements contained in waste that is still underutilized.