TotalEnergies and Veolia have signed a memorandum of understanding to intensify their cooperation in the energy transition and circular economy, in line with their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and water footprints.
They will combine Veolia's expertise in water resource management and the recovery of new waste streams with TotalEnergies' expertise in measuring and reducing GHG emissions, as well as in the production and supply of low-carbon energy.
TotalEnergies will help the community services group reduce methane emissions from its waste storage centers and accelerate the deployment of low-carbon energy solutions at its desalination sites.
Meanwhile, Veolia will support the oil and gas giant in reducing the water footprint of its industrial activities, notably through the development of wastewater reuse projects at TotalEnergies sites.
Finally, they will pool their research and innovation capabilities to explore the industrialization of new processes for recovering strategic chemical elements contained in waste that is still underutilized.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (40.4%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (35%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (24.6%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.7%), the United States (10.9%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Germany (6.8%), Spain (6.3%), Australia (4.7%), the Czech Republic (4.7%), Morocco (2.8%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), China (2.2%), Hungary (1.8%), Chile (1.8%), Hong Kong (1.4%), Japan (1.3%), Slovakia (1.2%) and other (15.8%).
