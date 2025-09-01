TotalEnergies announces that, as operator (with a 50% stake), and jointly with its partners QatarEnergy (35%) and the national company SNPC (15%), it has been awarded the Nzombo exploration license in the Republic of Congo.



Located about 100 kilometers off the coast of Pointe-Noire, the Nzombo permit covers an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers near the Moho permit production facilities operated by TotalEnergies EP Congo.



The French oil and gas company specifies that its work program under this permit includes an exploration well, with drilling operations scheduled to begin before the end of 2025.



It says that this award reflects our ongoing strategy of expanding our exploration portfolio by targeting high-potential prospects that can be brought into production by leveraging existing facilities.