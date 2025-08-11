Berenberg confirms its 'buy' recommendation on TotalEnergies shares, although has shaved a euro off its target price - from €61 to €60 - following minor adjustments to its estimates (-2%/-1% on 2025/26 EPS respectively).



Currently, the dividend yield is 6.6%, and with $2bn in share buybacks per quarter, the payout ratio appears to be above 55%, which we believe is unsustainable in the current macroeconomic environment, it said.



The broker says that the stock's weakness over the past 12 months is mainly due to disappointing cash flows and relatively high capex to achieve the target of a 3% CAGR in production through 2030.



We have yet to see the benefits of this growth, Berenberg says, which nevertheless expects a better second half "as debt declines and divestments allow buybacks to continue for now."