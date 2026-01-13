TotalEnergies' CEO Patrick Pouyanné has expressed caution regarding his company's swift return to Venezuela, stating that current conditions are not conducive to resuming significant investments in the country. Speaking at an event in Abu Dhabi, he emphasized that Venezuela requires a clear and stable regulatory framework to once again attract major international oil companies.



TotalEnergies, which exited Venezuela in 2021, believes that technical and financial challenges remain substantial. Restarting heavy oil production would entail high costs, both for transport infrastructure and for managing greenhouse gas emissions. Pouyanné estimated that increasing output by one million barrels per day would require up to $100bn in investment—a level that is difficult to achieve in current circumstances.



His remarks come as the debate over Venezuela's oil revival intensifies, particularly in the US. President Donald Trump has recently urged American companies to invest heavily in the country, while criticizing ExxonMobil's reluctance; ExxonMobil's CEO considers Venezuela "uninvestable" without significant reforms. Meanwhile, TotalEnergies is opting for a cautious approach, making any future decision contingent on a significant improvement in the local environment.