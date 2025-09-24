TotalEnergies announces that it has been selected by the French government, in consortium with RWE, as the winner of the 'Centre Manche 2' offshore wind farm tender. This 1.5 GW project, located off the coast of Normandy, will represent an investment of around €4.5bn, the group's largest in France in 30 years.



The farm will produce nearly 6 TWh/year, equivalent to the consumption of more than 1 million households, at a fixed price of €66/MWh. The final investment decision is expected in early 2029, with commissioning planned for 2033.



Up to 2,500 jobs will be created during the three years of construction, including 500,000 hours reserved for apprenticeships and integration. The project will favor European suppliers and benefit the Normandy economy.



Following a strategic review of its investments, RWE has expressed its wish to leave the consortium, subject to the agreement of the French authorities.



In any case, TotalEnergies has indicated that it will continue the project, assuming all of the consortium's commitments, and will propose bringing a new partner into the project.