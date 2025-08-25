TotalEnergies, Equinor and Shell announce that the first volumes of CO2 have been transported by ship from the Heidelberg Materials cement plant in Brevik, Norway, to the Northern Lights facilities in Øygarden.



The three partners in Northern Lights, the world's first commercial CO2 transport and storage project, were then injected 2,600 meters below the seabed into storage facilities located 100 km off the west coast of Norway.



The start of Northern Lights operations propels the CCS (carbon capture and storage) sector into a new phase in Europe, TotalEnergies said.



The first phase of the project, with a capacity of 1.5 Mt CO2/year, has been fully booked by customers. The final investment decision for the second phase, announced last March, is expected to bring the project's capacity to more than 5 Mt CO2/year from 2028.