TotalEnergies and KOGAS, South Korea's national natural gas company, announce the signing of an agreement for the annual delivery of 1 million tons (Mt) of LNG to South Korea for 10 years, starting at the end of 2027.



This contract brings the volume of LNG supplied by TotalEnergies to KOGAS, currently the world's leading LNG importer, to 3 Mt per year starting in 2028.



These additional volumes of LNG will then be supplied to Korean manufacturers, businesses, and households.



The group said that this agreement enables TotalEnergies to secure long-term outlets in Asia, in line with the growth of its LNG supply, particularly from the United States.