TotalEnergies has announced that its hydrocarbon production reached 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d) in Q3 2025, up 4% y-o-y and higher than expected, despite the shutdown of the Ichthys LNG site (-50 kboe/d).



Earnings and cash flow from Exploration & Production are expected to grow faster than production thanks to the positive effect of new volumes.



Other indicators published by TotalEnergies suggest that the Integrated LNG segment would post stable cash flow, but earnings impacted by the shutdown of Ichthys, while Integrated Power would remain in line with previous quarters. Downstream should improve its earnings by $400-600m y-o-y, driven by the sharp rise in European refining margins ($63/t compared to $15/t a year earlier).



Net investments are estimated at $3bn, including approximately $500m in net disposals, and debt is expected to decline by 0.5% to 1% compared to the end of June 2025. Despite a $10/b decline in Brent crude oil prices, the group anticipates an overall increase in earnings and cash flow of between 0% and 5%.



















