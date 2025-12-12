TotalEnergies has announced the extension of its partnership with Section Paloise Béarn Pyrénées until 2032, "thus confirming a historic and ambitious collaboration, driven by a shared commitment to the Béarn region," with this rugby club.
Historically linked to the Lacq basin, the oil and gas group brings together more than 2,500 employees at the Jean Féger Scientific and Technical Center (CSTJF) in Pau, a center of excellence in research and multi-energy expertise.
On this occasion, TotalEnergies has announced the groundbreaking today at the Hameau stadium for the future Performance Center for the professional team and the Section's Training Center, which will open its doors at the start of the 2026 season.
Supported notably by the group and named "HonhaCamp - TotalEnergies," the complex will include a 3,000 m² building, a covered synthetic pitch, a reinforced natural training field, and a brasserie open to the public.
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (43.6%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2024, 14 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (38.8%): at the end of 2024 operated 13,148 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (10.3%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (4.6%): primarily liquefied natural gas (39.8 million tons sold in 2024), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.6%): 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2024;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23%), Europe (41.5%), Africa (10.2%), North America (8.4%) and other (16.9%).
