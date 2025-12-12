TotalEnergies extends partnership with rugby club

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/12/2025 at 08:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

TotalEnergies has announced the extension of its partnership with Section Paloise Béarn Pyrénées until 2032, "thus confirming a historic and ambitious collaboration, driven by a shared commitment to the Béarn region," with this rugby club.



Historically linked to the Lacq basin, the oil and gas group brings together more than 2,500 employees at the Jean Féger Scientific and Technical Center (CSTJF) in Pau, a center of excellence in research and multi-energy expertise.



On this occasion, TotalEnergies has announced the groundbreaking today at the Hameau stadium for the future Performance Center for the professional team and the Section's Training Center, which will open its doors at the start of the 2026 season.



Supported notably by the group and named "HonhaCamp - TotalEnergies," the complex will include a 3,000 m² building, a covered synthetic pitch, a reinforced natural training field, and a brasserie open to the public.