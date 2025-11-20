TotalEnergies has categorically denied allegations filed with the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office accusing the company of "complicity in war crimes" in Mozambique, labeling the claims as unfounded. The group emphasized that the Mozambique LNG site had been fully evacuated in April 2021, well before the period targeted by the accusations.

According to the company, following the attack on Palma in March 2021, Mozambique LNG evacuated its personnel, while the Mozambican army took control of the Afungi site, the airport, and the port, working to restore security in the region.

TotalEnergies further noted that for several years, and well before the launch of the Mozambique LNG project, the Cabo Delgado province has been plagued by violent conflict driven by Islamist groups.

As a reminder, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) filed a complaint against TotalEnergies earlier this week for complicity in war crimes, torture, and enforced disappearance, arguing that TotalEnergies was aware of serious violations since 2020 but continued to provide logistical and financial support.

Clara Gonzales of the ECCHR stated that "TotalEnergies knew that the Mozambican armed forces were accused of systematic human rights violations."

TotalEnergies shares are currently up more than 1% in Paris.