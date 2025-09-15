TotalEnergies announces the start of construction of the seawater treatment plant and phase 2 of the redevelopment of the Ratawi oil field, the last two major contracts of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) in Iraq.



With these signatures, all four components (natural gas, solar, oil, water) of the GGIP, led by TotalEnergies (45%, operator) alongside its partners Basra Oil Company (30%) and QatarEnergy (25%), are now in the execution phase.



A key infrastructure for preserving the country's water resources, the seawater treatment plant will be built near Um Qasr. It will treat and transport 5 million barrels of seawater per day to the main oil fields in southern Iraq.



Following the launch of the Ratawi field redevelopment in September 2023, the completion of phase 2 (full development) of this project will increase production to 210,000 barrels per day from 2028, without any routine flaring.