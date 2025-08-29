On Friday TotalEnergies announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwanese group Xing Mobility to jointly promote immersive battery cooling systems for electrified applications in industry.



In a press release, the partners said that they will begin to collaborate in the field of ship electrification, aiming to accelerate the adoption of next-generation cooling technologies in marine solutions certified in Europe, as well as in energy storage systems.



The partnership will then be extended to other sectors, including stationary energy storage, mobility, and backup power for AI data centers.



This agreement is intended to combine TotalEnergies Lubricants' expertise in advanced fluids and energy solutions with Xing Mobility's immersion cooling battery technology, initially developed for high-performance electric sports cars but now marketed for broader applications in electric mobility and energy storage.









































































