TotalEnergies announced that the partners in the Mozambique LNG project have unanimously agreed to provide additional equity funding to replace the contributions from UKEF and Atradius, which together accounted for approximately 10% of the external financing.

In 2020, Mozambique LNG secured a project financing agreement totaling $15.4 billion with a pool of around 30 lenders, including export credit agencies and commercial banks.

Given the extended period of Force Majeure, Mozambique LNG negotiated with lenders to amend the financing agreements, aligning the documentation with the project's new timeline.

Following the lifting of Force Majeure and the consortium's decision to restart the project, the partners opted to move forward without UKEF and Atradius, as these two export credit agencies had not yet reconfirmed their commitments.