On Wednesday TotalEnergies announced the launch in India of a new range of lubricants that meet the latest performance standards imposed on motor oil manufacturers.



The French oil company said that the Quartz line meets the API SQ and ILSAC GF-7 standards established by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the International Lubricants Standardization and Approval Committee (ILSAC), respectively. (ILSAC).



Total says that these premium oils have been specially designed to meet the requirements of modern engines, including turbocharged and gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines, with a formulation that enables them to withstand high pressures and temperatures while remaining compatible with older engines.



According to the group, this results in enhanced protection against low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI), 40% improved efficiency throughout the drain interval, 20% reduced timing chain wear, and 7% cleaner pistons.



They also deliver fuel savings of around 16% compared to previous standards, it points out.