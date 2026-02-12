TotalEnergies: Oddo BHF Raises Price Target to 70 Euros

Following the release of TotalEnergies' 2025 annual results, Oddo BHF has reiterated its "outperform" rating on the oil giant, raising its price target from 65 to 70 euros.

Richard Sengmany Published on 02/12/2026 at 08:33 am EST

The group is strengthening its resilience thanks to an ambitious cost-saving strategy, now increased from 7.5 to 12.5 billion USD for 2026-2030, of which 2.5 billion USD will be achieved as early as 2026, fueled by reductions in Opex, and with Capex brought down to 15 billion USD (compared to 17.1 billion USD in 2025). This discipline, combined with accretive growth, enables the group to target CFFO of 26 billion USD in 2026 despite a lower price environment (assumptions: 60 USD/barrel for Brent and 10 $/Mbtu for TTF).



According to the broker, "the free cash flow of 11 billion USD thus allows for the financing of the dividend, which has been increased by 5.6% (8 billion USD), and the share buyback program of 3 billion USD currently, which could rise to 6 billion USD with higher oil prices and be structured to distribute more than 40% of cash flow. This policy strengthens the balance sheet, with gearing kept below 15%, among the lowest in the sector."



Oddo BHF also highlights that "the stock responded positively yesterday, as the market appreciated the priority given to strengthening the balance sheet over share buybacks, in contrast to its competitors."



"TotalEnergies currently offers the best growth/profitability profile in the sector, in addition to an iPower business with positive free cash flow this year, two years ahead of the original schedule, while its competitors are backtracking. These factors, coupled with its listing in the United States, should benefit the stock. We are therefore raising our price target to 70 EUR, based on a target P/CF (Price-to-Cash-Flow) of 6.5x, representing a 30% discount compared to American peers," the analyst notes to justify the decision.