The group is strengthening its resilience thanks to an ambitious cost-saving strategy, now increased from 7.5 to 12.5 billion USD for 2026-2030, of which 2.5 billion USD will be achieved as early as 2026, fueled by reductions in Opex, and with Capex brought down to 15 billion USD (compared to 17.1 billion USD in 2025). This discipline, combined with accretive growth, enables the group to target CFFO of 26 billion USD in 2026 despite a lower price environment (assumptions: 60 USD/barrel for Brent and 10 $/Mbtu for TTF).
According to the broker, "the free cash flow of 11 billion USD thus allows for the financing of the dividend, which has been increased by 5.6% (8 billion USD), and the share buyback program of 3 billion USD currently, which could rise to 6 billion USD with higher oil prices and be structured to distribute more than 40% of cash flow. This policy strengthens the balance sheet, with gearing kept below 15%, among the lowest in the sector."
Oddo BHF also highlights that "the stock responded positively yesterday, as the market appreciated the priority given to strengthening the balance sheet over share buybacks, in contrast to its competitors."
"TotalEnergies currently offers the best growth/profitability profile in the sector, in addition to an iPower business with positive free cash flow this year, two years ahead of the original schedule, while its competitors are backtracking. These factors, coupled with its listing in the United States, should benefit the stock. We are therefore raising our price target to 70 EUR, based on a target P/CF (Price-to-Cash-Flow) of 6.5x, representing a 30% discount compared to American peers," the analyst notes to justify the decision.
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (43.6%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2024, 14 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (38.8%): at the end of 2024 operated 13,148 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (10.3%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (4.6%): primarily liquefied natural gas (39.8 million tons sold in 2024), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.6%): 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2024;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23%), Europe (41.5%), Africa (10.2%), North America (8.4%) and other (16.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.