TotalEnergies announced on Wednesday that it has signed four production sharing agreements that will enable it to start exploration on four blocks off the coast of Liberia.
The French oil group said that entering into these projects is in line with its strategy to diversify its exploration portfolio towards new oil basins with high potential.
Total explained that these areas offer significant prospects for large-scale discoveries, likely to lead to low-cost, low-emission developments.
Located in the southern part of the Liberia Basin, blocks LB-6, LB-11, LB-17, and LB-29 cover an area of approximately 12,700 square kilometers.
The work program includes the acquisition of a 3D seismic survey.
TotalEnergies participating in renewed exploration offshore Liberia
Published on 09/17/2025 at 03:38 am EDT
