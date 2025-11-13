TotalEnergies announces a partnership with DelAgua to distribute 200,000 improved cookstoves to more than 800,000 Rwandans in one year. This project supports the national goal of universal access to clean cooking by 2030 and contributes to reducing smoke emissions by 81% and wood consumption by 71%.
The program is expected to avoid the emission of more than 2.5 million tons of CO2 equivalent over ten years. The carbon credits generated, certified by VERRA and then by the Paris Agreement (Article 6.4), will be used from 2030 to offset the company's residual direct emissions.
Arnaud Le Foll, Director of New Business - Carbon Neutrality at TotalEnergies, emphasizes that this project illustrates the group's ambition to offer more sustainable and accessible energy, while having a positive impact on health and gender equality.
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (43.6%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2024, 14 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (38.8%): at the end of 2024 operated 13,148 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (10.3%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (4.6%): primarily liquefied natural gas (39.8 million tons sold in 2024), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.6%): 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2024;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23%), Europe (41.5%), Africa (10.2%), North America (8.4%) and other (16.9%).
