TotalEnergies partners with DelAgua to promote clean cooking in Rwanda

Antoine Mariaux Published on 11/13/2025 at 05:56 am EST

TotalEnergies announces a partnership with DelAgua to distribute 200,000 improved cookstoves to more than 800,000 Rwandans in one year. This project supports the national goal of universal access to clean cooking by 2030 and contributes to reducing smoke emissions by 81% and wood consumption by 71%.



The program is expected to avoid the emission of more than 2.5 million tons of CO2 equivalent over ten years. The carbon credits generated, certified by VERRA and then by the Paris Agreement (Article 6.4), will be used from 2030 to offset the company's residual direct emissions.



Arnaud Le Foll, Director of New Business - Carbon Neutrality at TotalEnergies, emphasizes that this project illustrates the group's ambition to offer more sustainable and accessible energy, while having a positive impact on health and gender equality.