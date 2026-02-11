TotalEnergies has reported adjusted net income (group share) of $3.8 billion (bn USD) for the last three months of 2025, down 4% compared to the previous quarter, representing earnings per share of $1.73 USD, a decrease of 3%.
The oil and gas company also posted stable cash flow (+2% sequentially) at $7.2 bn USD, "despite a drop in oil prices of more than $5 per barrel," while its "Oil & Gas" production rose by nearly 5% year-on-year to 2.545 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d).
"TotalEnergies once again demonstrates its ability to withstand falling hydrocarbon prices thanks to accretive upstream production growth of 3.9% in 2025, surpassing the previously announced guidance of over 3%," emphasized CEO Patrick Pouyanné.
For the full year 2025, the French major reported adjusted net income of $15.6 bn USD, cash flow of $27.8 bn USD, and average return on capital employed at 12.6%, "the best among the majors for the fourth consecutive year."
The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 29 a final dividend distribution of €0.85 per share for 2025, bringing the total annual dividend to €3.40 per share, an increase of 5.6% compared to 2024.
Additionally, the company confirmed its share buyback guidance for 2026, targeting between $3 bn and $6 bn USD for a crude price between $60 and $70 USD per barrel and an exchange rate around $1.20 USD/EUR. It has authorized share buybacks of up to $750 mn USD in the first quarter of 2026.
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (43.6%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2024, 14 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (38.8%): at the end of 2024 operated 13,148 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (10.3%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (4.6%): primarily liquefied natural gas (39.8 million tons sold in 2024), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.6%): 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2024;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23%), Europe (41.5%), Africa (10.2%), North America (8.4%) and other (16.9%).
