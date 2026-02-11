TotalEnergies Posts Stable Cash Flow in Q4

TotalEnergies has reported adjusted net income (group share) of $3.8 billion (bn USD) for the last three months of 2025, down 4% compared to the previous quarter, representing earnings per share of $1.73 USD, a decrease of 3%.

The oil and gas company also posted stable cash flow (+2% sequentially) at $7.2 bn USD, "despite a drop in oil prices of more than $5 per barrel," while its "Oil & Gas" production rose by nearly 5% year-on-year to 2.545 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d).



"TotalEnergies once again demonstrates its ability to withstand falling hydrocarbon prices thanks to accretive upstream production growth of 3.9% in 2025, surpassing the previously announced guidance of over 3%," emphasized CEO Patrick Pouyanné.



For the full year 2025, the French major reported adjusted net income of $15.6 bn USD, cash flow of $27.8 bn USD, and average return on capital employed at 12.6%, "the best among the majors for the fourth consecutive year."



The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 29 a final dividend distribution of €0.85 per share for 2025, bringing the total annual dividend to €3.40 per share, an increase of 5.6% compared to 2024.



Additionally, the company confirmed its share buyback guidance for 2026, targeting between $3 bn and $6 bn USD for a crude price between $60 and $70 USD per barrel and an exchange rate around $1.20 USD/EUR. It has authorized share buybacks of up to $750 mn USD in the first quarter of 2026.