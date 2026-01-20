TotalEnergies said on Tuesday that its refining margin in Europe rose in Q4, accompanied by a sharp increase in its output.

The oil group reported a European Refining Margin (ERM) indicator of $85.7 per tonne over Q4 2025, compared with $63 in Q3, according to data published this morning.



Expressed in dollars per barrel - the profitability measure the energy company now wants to prioritize in reporting its performance - the refining margin came in at $11.4 in Q4, compared with $8.4 over the previous three months.



Despite Brent crude falling by over $10 y-o-y to $63.7 a barrel from $74.7 in Q4 2024, Total said it expects segment cash flow for the past quarter to be "at the same level as a year ago” - thanks to growth in output.



Hydrocarbon production in Q4 2025 is expected to rise by nearly 5% y-o-y, leading to growth of nearly 4% for FY 2025, above its initial target of an increase of over 3%.



The average selling price of liquids stood at $61.4 a barrel from January to the end of December, compared with $66.5 a barrel in Q3 2024, Total added.



Average gas selling prices slipped to $8.48 per million BTU (British thermal unit), from $8.91 over the previous three months.



Following the update, TotalEnergies shares were up 0.5% on the Paris stock exchange, one of the few winners in the CAC 40 index, which was down about 1%.



The fact that cash flow is expected to be at the same level as a year ago implies a figure of around $7.3bn in Q4, 11% above the current consensus of $6.6bn, one trader said in London.