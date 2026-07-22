TotalEnergies: return of the price cap on gasoline and diesel in France

Given the renewed conflict in the Middle East and the latest rise in international petroleum product prices, and in line with its commitments, TotalEnergies is reinstating the price-capping policy that had been in force through June 2026. Gasoline is capped at €1.99/liter and diesel at €2.25/liter. These prices will apply across all service stations in mainland France.

In addition, as announced on June 30, TotalEnergies will renew its exceptional operations during the summer's major departure weekends at its motorway service stations, with a cap of €1.99/liter on gasoline and diesel.



A €1.99/liter cap on all fuels for Electricity & Gas customers in 2026



TotalEnergies Electricity & Gas customers enrolled in the 'fuel benefit' receive a preferred cap of €1.99/liter, for diesel and for gasoline, throughout 2026. The amount of the corresponding discount under the 'fuel benefit' is shown on the receipt at the end of the transaction. This measure also applies to all new individual customers who take out an electricity and/or gas contract with TotalEnergies.





