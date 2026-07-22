TotalEnergies: return of the price cap on gasoline and diesel in France
Given the renewed conflict in the Middle East and the latest rise in international petroleum product prices, and in line with its commitments, TotalEnergies is reinstating the price-capping policy that had been in force through June 2026. Gasoline is capped at €1.99/liter and diesel at €2.25/liter. These prices will apply across all service stations in mainland France.
In addition, as announced on June 30, TotalEnergies will renew its exceptional operations during the summer's major departure weekends at its motorway service stations, with a cap of €1.99/liter on gasoline and diesel.
A €1.99/liter cap on all fuels for Electricity & Gas customers in 2026
TotalEnergies Electricity & Gas customers enrolled in the 'fuel benefit' receive a preferred cap of €1.99/liter, for diesel and for gasoline, throughout 2026. The amount of the corresponding discount under the 'fuel benefit' is shown on the receipt at the end of the transaction. This measure also applies to all new individual customers who take out an electricity and/or gas contract with TotalEnergies.
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (43.3%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2025, 14 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (39.1%): at the end of 2025 operated 12,775 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (9.7%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (5%): primarily liquefied natural gas (43.9 million tons sold in 2025), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.8%): 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2025;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (22.8%), Europe (45%), Africa (10%), North America (7.2%) and other (15%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.