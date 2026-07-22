In addition, as announced on June 30, TotalEnergies will renew its exceptional operations during the summer's major departure weekends at its motorway service stations, with a cap of €1.99/liter on gasoline and diesel.

A €1.99/liter cap on all fuels for Electricity & Gas customers in 2026

TotalEnergies Electricity & Gas customers enrolled in the 'fuel benefit' receive a preferred cap of €1.99/liter, for diesel and for gasoline, throughout 2026. The amount of the corresponding discount under the 'fuel benefit' is shown on the receipt at the end of the transaction. This measure also applies to all new individual customers who take out an electricity and/or gas contract with TotalEnergies.