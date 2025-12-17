TotalEnergies sells 50% of a renewable energy portfolio in Greece

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/17/2025 at 03:28 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

TotalEnergies announced on Wednesday that it had sold a 50% stake in a renewable energy portfolio in Greece to Spanish investment company Asterion Industrial Partners, a decision that the French company justifies as part of its strategy to share the risks associated with its low-carbon electricity generation projects.



In a press release, the group specified that the transaction involves half of a 424 MW wind and solar project portfolio, based on a valuation of €508 million, or approximately €1.2 million per MW installed.



TotalEnergies will retain a 50% stake and remain the operator of the assets, purchasing and marketing most of the electricity produced when they no longer benefit from regulated tariffs.



More generally, Total reiterates that its current strategy is to divest up to 50% of its interests in renewable (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible (CCGT, storage) assets in order to achieve its profitability objectives and maximize the value of its portfolio.





Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.