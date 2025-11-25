TotalEnergies sells its shares in a Nigerian offshore asset to Shell for $510 million

TotalEnergies announces that its subsidiary TotalEnergies EP Nigeria has finalized the sale of its 12.5% non-operated interest in the OML118 production sharing agreement. The asset is being acquired by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (10%) and Nigerian Agip Exploration (2.5%) for a total of $510 million.



The transaction marks TotalEnergies' exit from this mature Nigerian offshore asset and is part of the optimization of its upstream portfolio. The proceeds from the transaction will strengthen the group's financial discipline in a context of increased investment selection.



As a reminder, last week TotalEnergies announced the signing of agreements with Conoil Producing Limited to acquire a 50% working interest in block OPL257, giving it a 90% stake in this other Nigerian offshore block.



With 209,000 barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2024, Nigeria remains one of the main contributors to the Company's hydrocarbon production. TotalEnergies also operates a large distribution network with some 540 service stations across the country.







