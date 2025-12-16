TotalEnergies announced an agreement to sell to PTTEP an indirect 9.998% interest in block SK408, a major gas development in Malaysia. Following this transaction, the French group retains a 30.002% interest in this block.

This partnership with PTTEP marks a new milestone for TotalEnergies in Malaysia following the acquisition of SapuraOMV in December 2024 and an interest in numerous blocks owned by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd last June.

"With this transaction, TotalEnergies is ensuring the efficient management of its portfolio in Malaysia while strengthening its ties with PTTEP, a long-standing partner of the company," said Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production.