TotalEnergies has announced that its subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, has completed the sale of its non-operated 12.5% stake in the OML118 production sharing contract. The asset has been acquired by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (10%) and Nigerian Agip Exploration (2.5%) for a total amount of $510 million.

This transaction marks TotalEnergies' exit from this mature Nigerian offshore asset and is part of the company's strategy to optimize its upstream portfolio. The proceeds from the sale will strengthen the group's financial discipline amid a context of increasingly selective investments.

At current prices, the stock is trading at a 2025 P/E ratio of 9.7x, with a yield slightly below 6%.