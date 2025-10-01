TotalEnergies announces an agreement to sell its non-operated interest (39.89%) in West Ekofisk and Albuskjell to Vår Energi, and another agreement to sell its non-operated interest (20.23%) in Tommeliten Gamma to Orlen Upstream Norway.



The energy group specifies that these three mature fields, located in the Ekofisk area in Norway, ceased production in 1998 and are the subject of a redevelopment project known as the Previously Produced Fields Project (PPF).



The completion of these transactions, the financial terms of which have not been disclosed, is subject to the final investment decision on the PPF project, expected in Q4 2025 and regulatory approval.



We remain fully committed to Norway, where the company holds interests in numerous licenses, including the producing fields in the Ekofisk area, it said.