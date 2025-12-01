TotalEnergies has announced that its subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, has signed an agreement to sell a 40% stake in exploration licenses PPL 2000 and PPL 2001, located offshore Nigeria, to Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, a Chevron subsidiary.

Situated in the prolific West Delta basin, these licenses cover an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers. TotalEnergies will remain the operator with a 40% stake, alongside Chevron (40%) and South Atlantic Petroleum (20%).

"This new joint venture aims to reduce risks and develop new resources in Nigeria, in line with the country's objectives," said Nicola Mavilla, Exploration Director for the French oil and gas group.

The completion of the sale to Chevron is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval. This transaction further strengthens the global collaboration in offshore exploration between TotalEnergies and the American group.