TotalEnergies announces the sale of its sustainable development consulting and solutions subsidiary GreenFlex to Oteis.
For TotalEnergies, this proposed sale is part of its strategy to focus its activities on energy production and supply.
Oteis Conseil & Ingénierie operates in a wide range of fields: Building, Water & Development, Infrastructure & Engineering, Industry.
Oteis intends to capitalize on GreenFlex's expertise in environmental and societal consulting, energy and low-carbon performance and transition financing.
As part of the sale agreement, TotalEnergies will become a major customer of GreenFlex by signing a contract for the production of Energy Saving Certificates.
TotalEnergies sells subsidiary GreenFlex to Oteis
Published on 10/21/2025 at 01:13 am EDT
