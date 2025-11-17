TotalEnergies announced on Monday that it will acquire 50% of a portfolio of electricity generation assets currently owned by EPH, the energy group of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, aiming to become an integrated gas and electricity player in Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, the French energy giant plans to buy half of this production platform, which includes gas and biomass power plants and battery systems in Western Europe (Italy, the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Netherlands, and France), valued at around €10.6bn, based on its total enterprise value.



Under the partnership, EPH will receive the equivalent of €5.1bn of TotalEnergies shares through the issue of 95.4 million new shares at a price of €53.9 each, representing 4.1% of its capital.



The transaction, which is expected to be finalized in mid-2026, will make EPH one of the company's largest shareholders.



Operationally, the transaction will result in the creation of a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and EPH, with the latter responsible for the industrial management of assets and portfolio development, while each of the companies will market its share of the joint entity's production.



"Given our position as the leading gas supplier in Europe, this transaction allows us to take full advantage of gas-electricity integration and create added value for our LNG chain, outside of oil cycles," Patrick Pouyanné, TotalEnergies' CEO said.



This merger should also have an immediate positive impact on cash flow per share for the group's shareholders, increasing its available cash flow by an average of approximately $750m p.a. over the next five years, which will more than cover the dividend expense related to the newly issued shares.



Thanks to this transaction, the Integrated Power sector will generate positive free cash flow and contribute to shareholder returns as early as 2027, instead of 2028.



This transaction also leads Total to lower its annual net capital expenditure forecast by $1bn, to $14bn-$16bn per year over 2026-2030, including $2bn-$3bn per year for the Integrated Power segment, while maintaining its overall target for electricity generation growth between 100 and 120 TWh by 2030.



These announcements were met with a lukewarm response on Monday on the Paris Stock Exchange, where the French energy group's share price remained largely unchanged in early trading, compared with a decline of around 0.1% for the CAC 40 index.