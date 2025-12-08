TotalEnergies announces the start of trading of its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), replacing its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), effective Monday, December 8.

The French oil and gas group has converted all outstanding ADRs into ordinary shares listed on the NYSE. These common shares are traded under the same ticker symbol "TTE" as on Euronext and as the former ADR ticker symbol.

On October 30, TotalEnergies announced the termination of its ADR program and the conversion of ADRs into common shares, with each ADR exchangeable for one common share listed on the NYSE.