TotalEnergies ships the very first cargo produced by the ECA LNG plant to Asia

TotalEnergies has shipped to Asia the very first cargo produced by ECA LNG Phase 1, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal now being commissioned on Mexico's Pacific coast (Baja California). The oil major, which holds 16.6% of ECA LNG alongside operator Sempra Infrastructure, will lift 1.7 million tonnes per year of LNG (Mtpa) for 20 years starting at the beginning of commercial operations. TotalEnergies will be the sole buyer of the LNG produced throughout the entire phased ramp-up period.

An LNG plant well positioned to serve Asian markets



ECA LNG Phase 1 includes one liquefaction train with a nameplate capacity of 3.25 Mtpa, supplied by pipeline with US natural gas from the Permian Basin (Texas and New Mexico). ECA LNG has leveraged synergies with the existing regasification plant to optimize construction costs. A second phase is also being developed at the same site.



Thanks to its strategic location on Mexico's west coast, ECA LNG makes it possible to export US natural gas to Asia and other Pacific Basin markets via the shortest shipping route, thereby reducing transit times and transportation costs. The plant will be progressively commissioned during the summer of 2026, and long-term LNG sales contracts will take effect shortly thereafter, when commercial operations begin.



'The start of production at ECA LNG, whose strategic location offers privileged access to Asian markets, strengthens the quality of our integrated North American LNG portfolio. TotalEnergies is pleased to contribute to its start-up by exporting the first LNG cargoes,' said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive officer of TotalEnergies.



TotalEnergies is the world's third-largest LNG player, with 44 million tonnes sold in 2025 thanks to its stakes in liquefaction plants across all geographies. The company benefits from strong, diversified positions along the LNG value chain: gas production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mtpa of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering for maritime transport.



The group's ambition is to increase its LNG production and long-term purchases by 50% by 2030, while continuing to cut carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain.



The company is also working with local partners to promote the shift from coal to natural gas.