TotalEnergies has announced the signing of a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply Google with a total volume of 1.5 TWh of certified renewable electricity from the 'Montpelier' solar plant, located in the U.S. state of Ohio.

"In its final phase of construction, the solar plant is connected to the PJM grid, the largest in the United States, and will help power Google's data centers in Ohio," explained the energy group.

This agreement reflects Google's strategy to integrate new decarbonized energy sources into the power grids where it operates, as well as TotalEnergies' strategy to offer tailor-made energy solutions for data centers.

TotalEnergies is deploying a 10 GW portfolio in the United States, including onshore solar, wind, and battery storage projects, with 1 GW located in the PJM market in the Northeast and 4 GW in the ERCOT market in Texas.