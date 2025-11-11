TotalEnergies, the operator with a 40% stake, announces the signing of a production sharing agreement for Block S4 with the Guyana Ministry of Natural Resources, alongside its partners QatarEnergy (35%) and Petronas (25%).
This block, awarded during the Guyana 2022 Licensing Round, covers an area of 1,788 km², located 50-100 km offshore.
The initial work program includes the acquisition of 3D seismic data over 2,000 km².
Nicola Mavilla, TotalEnergies' Chief Exploration Officer, emphasizes that this project "is part of the strategy to explore for significant resources at low cost and with low emissions," while strengthening the group's partnerships with QatarEnergy and Petronas.
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (43.6%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2024, 14 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (38.8%): at the end of 2024 operated 13,148 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (10.3%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (4.6%): primarily liquefied natural gas (39.8 million tons sold in 2024), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.6%): 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2024;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23%), Europe (41.5%), Africa (10.2%), North America (8.4%) and other (16.9%).
