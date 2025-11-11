TotalEnergies, the operator with a 40% stake, announces the signing of a production sharing agreement for Block S4 with the Guyana Ministry of Natural Resources, alongside its partners QatarEnergy (35%) and Petronas (25%).

This block, awarded during the Guyana 2022 Licensing Round, covers an area of 1,788 km², located 50-100 km offshore.

The initial work program includes the acquisition of 3D seismic data over 2,000 km².

Nicola Mavilla, TotalEnergies' Chief Exploration Officer, emphasizes that this project "is part of the strategy to explore for significant resources at low cost and with low emissions," while strengthening the group's partnerships with QatarEnergy and Petronas.