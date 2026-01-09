TotalEnergies (35%, operator) and its partners Eni (35%) and QatarEnergy (30%) have announced the signing of an agreement with Lebanese authorities to enter the exploration license for Block 8, located offshore Lebanon.

The consortium's initial work program for Block 8 includes a 3D seismic data acquisition campaign covering 1,200 km². This effort will enable a deeper assessment of the exploration potential of the area.

"Although drilling the Qana well in Block 9 did not yield positive results, we remain committed to continuing our exploration activities in Lebanon. We will now focus our efforts on Block 8, alongside our partners Eni and QatarEnergy and in close cooperation with the Lebanese authorities," stated Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.