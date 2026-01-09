TotalEnergies (35%, operator) and its partners Eni (35%) and QatarEnergy (30%) have announced the signing of an agreement with Lebanese authorities to enter the exploration license for Block 8, located offshore Lebanon.
The consortium's initial work program for Block 8 includes a 3D seismic data acquisition campaign covering 1,200 km². This effort will enable a deeper assessment of the exploration potential of the area.
"Although drilling the Qana well in Block 9 did not yield positive results, we remain committed to continuing our exploration activities in Lebanon. We will now focus our efforts on Block 8, alongside our partners Eni and QatarEnergy and in close cooperation with the Lebanese authorities," stated Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (43.6%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2024, 14 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (38.8%): at the end of 2024 operated 13,148 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (10.3%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (4.6%): primarily liquefied natural gas (39.8 million tons sold in 2024), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.6%): 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2024;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23%), Europe (41.5%), Africa (10.2%), North America (8.4%) and other (16.9%).
