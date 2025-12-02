TotalEnergies and TES announced that they have signed an agreement with Osaka Gas, Toho Gas, and Itochu for the development and operation of the Live Oak project, in which the three Japanese companies will collectively hold a 33.3% stake.

Launched by TotalEnergies and TES, who will each retain a 33.35% share, this project aims to develop an industrial-scale e-gas, or synthetic natural gas, production unit in the U.S. state of Nebraska.

Produced from renewable hydrogen and CO 2 , e-gas can be seamlessly integrated into all existing LNG infrastructure (liquefaction, transport, regasification, and distribution) without requiring any modifications to consumer equipment.

The partners are now preparing for the engineering study phase, targeting a capacity of approximately 250 MW for electrolysis and 75,000 tons per year for methanation. Production is expected to begin by 2030, pending a final investment decision in 2027.

The e-NG will primarily be off-taken by Osaka Gas and Toho Gas for export to Japan. This project will contribute to the goal set by major Japanese gas companies to inject 1% carbon-neutral gas (such as e-gas) into their network by 2030.