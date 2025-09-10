TotalEnergies reports that it has signed agreements with NextDecade to acquire a 10% stake in the joint venture developing Train 4 of the Rio Grande LNG (RGLNG) project, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant located in southern Texas.



At the same time, the partners have made the final investment decision (FID) for the development of Train 4, which will have a capacity of approximately 6 million tons per annum (Mtpa) and will bring the total capacity of the plant to approximately 24 Mtpa when it comes on stream in 2030.



TotalEnergies notes that it has already signed a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with NextDecade to purchase 1.5 Mtpa for 20 years of LNG from the future Train 4, which will bring the group's LNG export capacity in the United States to more than 16 Mtpa by 2030.



TotalEnergies currently owns 16.7% of Phase 1 of Rio Grande LNG, which includes three liquefaction trains under construction in South Texas, scheduled to come online in 2027. It also owns 17.1% of NextDecade, a shareholder and operator of Rio Grande LNG.