TotalEnergies and Cognite, a leader in industrial artificial intelligence, announce a new phase in their partnership.



The agreement provides for the deployment, over three years, of Cognite's industrial data and AI platform across all TotalEnergies' upstream assets worldwide.



It will cover the entire value chain, from drilling to production. The goal is to leverage the potential of TotalEnergies' data to improve the industrial performance of its sites.



This partnership will give the Company access to more industrial data to improve the accuracy of analyses more quickly and reduce the time to adoption of applications.



It will also enable dynamic visualization of assets to strengthen decision-making throughout the production lifecycle and monitor equipment critical to production and operational safety.



By creating a unified, globally scalable, AI-enabled database, we are laying the groundwork to accelerate AI-driven solutions that will significantly improve TotalEnergies' safety, operational, and environmental performance, TotalEnergies said.