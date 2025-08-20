Drone Volt has announced the signing of an industrial partnership with TotalEnergies for the deployment of drone inspection solutions at several sites in France and abroad.

Through its subsidiary Drone Volt Expert, the company will provide technical and operational services requiring specific equipment developed by TotalEnergies. These environmental missions will be aimed in particular at monitoring greenhouse gas-related protocols.

This partnership is part of TotalEnergies' energy transition, integrating technologies for environmental monitoring, anomaly detection and reducing the carbon footprint of operations.