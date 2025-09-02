TotalEnergies (80%, operator), in partnership with South Atlantic Petroleum (20%), has signed a production sharing agreement for exploration permits PPL 2000 and PPL 2001, located offshore Nigeria.
Permits PPL 2000 and 2001 cover an area of approximately 2? 000 square kilometers in the prolific West Delta basin.
Entering these two promising blocks is in line with our strategy to enrich our exploration portfolio with high-potential, exploration-ready prospects, with a view to generating low-cost, low-emission developments from new discoveries in our core areas of expertise, it said.
TotalEnergies signs two offshore exploration licenses in Nigeria
Published on 09/02/2025 at 05:12 am EDT
TotalEnergies (80%, operator), in partnership with South Atlantic Petroleum (20%), has signed a production sharing agreement for exploration permits PPL 2000 and PPL 2001, located offshore Nigeria.