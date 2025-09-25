TotalEnergies announced on Wednesday evening that it had decided to reduce its share buybacks for the rest of this year (and next year) in order to cope with falling energy prices and the current economic and geopolitical uncertainties, news that was unfavorably received on the Paris stock exchange on Thursday morning.



At around 9:30 a.m., the French energy giant's share price was down 1% on significant volumes, weighing heavily on the CAC 40 index, which was down 0.3% at the same time.



In a press release issued yesterday evening ahead of its presentation to investors on Monday, September 29, Total announced that its board of directors had decided that share buybacks in Q4 would be $1.5bn, compared with $2bn allocated for each of the first three quarters of the year.



For 2026, the group says it expects buybacks of between $750m and $1.5bn per quarter, based on an expected crude price of between $60 and $70 per barrel, compared with $69 today, and a euro that would strengthen to around $1.20, compared with $1.1740 at present.



TotalEnergies explains that it wants to give priority to dividend growth, which has risen by over 20% over the last three years and has never fallen in the last forty years.



These announcements were met with little reaction from analysts, with those at Oddo BHF believing that they were widely expected by the market and will ultimately strengthen the company's balance sheet.



RBC pointed out that one of the major factors determining the share price this year has been the increase in the group's net debt in a fragile market environment, which, according to the Canadian broker, required the company to focus on preserving its financial resources.



In another significant announcement, the board of directors has definitively approved the plan to convert the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1991 into ordinary shares, with no impact on the shares traded on Euronext Paris, which will remain the group's main market.



According to Oddo, this prospect could be an "excellent" catalyst for a revaluation of the stock.



This will facilitate access to the group's shares for US investors and improve their liquidity, the broker says.



At the same time, it could facilitate a re-rating of the stock, as TotalEnergies shares are currently trading at a significant discount to their US peers (P/CF at 4.5x vs. 8x), Oddo concludes.