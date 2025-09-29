TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with Continental Resources to acquire a 49% interest in natural gas production assets in the Anadarko Basin (Oklahoma).



This asset acquisition strengthens TotalEnergies' integration in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain in the US.



These assets have development potential to reach gross production of approximately 350 Mboe/d by 2030. They will enable TotalEnergies to secure average net production of approximately 150 Mpc/d.



This acquisition of non-operated gas assets complements those of Dorado and Constellation, completed in 2024 and located in the Eagle Ford basin.



In addition, TotalEnergies operates technical production of approximately 500 Mpc/d in Barnett.



This acquisition will increase our natural gas production in the US and thus consolidate TotalEnergies' integrated position in LNG through competitive, low-cost, low-emission gas production, management said.