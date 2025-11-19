TotalEnergies has announced the signing of agreements with Conoil Producing Limited, providing for the acquisition of a 50% operated stake in block OPL257 and, in parallel, the divestment to Conoil of its 40% interest in block OML136. Upon completion of the transaction, the major will hold a 90% interest in OPL257, with Conoil retaining 10%.

This 370 km² offshore block, located 150 km off the coast, is adjacent to block PPL261, where the Egina South field was discovered in 2005 and extends into OPL257. An appraisal well is scheduled to be drilled there in 2026, with a view to a potential tie-back to the Egina FPSO, situated 30 km away.

Mike Sangster, Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration & Production, emphasized that this transaction aligns with the strategy of maximizing the value of existing infrastructure and focusing Nigerian activities on operated offshore assets.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval.