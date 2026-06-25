TotalEnergies takes 10% stake in the Bab Gas Cap concession in Abu Dhabi

TotalEnergies has formalized its entry into the Bab Gas Cap concession in Abu Dhabi, with a 10% stake, alongside ADNOC (60%), bp (10%), CNPC (8%), JODCO/INPEX (5%), ZhenHua (4%) and GS Energy (3%). This new concession, operated by ADNOC Onshore, will allow the partners to develop the vast resources of the gas cap in the Bab onshore field, with a target production capacity of 1.5bn cubic feet per day.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/25/2026 at 02:41 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This move follows the 2015 renewal, for 40 years, of the Onshore oil concession (formerly ADCO).



TotalEnergies, alongside ADNOC and its partners, has since worked to bring the Bab Gas Cap development to fruition, a project that represents a significant growth opportunity. The project also fits into Abu Dhabi's strategy to boost both liquids production from condensates and gas output, while strengthening its LNG value chain, notably through the Ruwais LNG project, in which TotalEnergies also holds a 10% stake.



TotalEnergies has been present in the United Arab Emirates for 87 years. It is now the leading foreign company operating in the country, with a presence across the full energy value chain.



In the upstream sector, thanks to its long-standing partnership with the national company ADNOC, TotalEnergies holds stakes in nearly all major concessions and ranks among the company's leading contributors to hydrocarbon production, at 393,000 boe/d in 2025.



The oil major in the Emirates is also active across the full natural gas and LNG value chain. The company notably holds 5% in ADNOC LNG, which monetizes associated gas from ADNOC Offshore to produce LNG, LPG and condensates. In July 2024, it strengthened its position by acquiring a 10% stake in the Ruwais LNG project, which includes a new liquefaction plant with two electric trains totaling capacity of 9.6 Mt/y.



TotalEnergies is also continuing to expand its renewables business in the United Arab Emirates, notably in decentralized solar generation. The company is also a major player in lubricants production and distribution, with a blending plant supplying the entire Middle East region.