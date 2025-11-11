Honeywell has announced an ongoing pilot project in which it is supplying its AI-powered Experion Operations Assistant to TotalEnergies' Port Arthur refinery in southeast Texas, in collaboration with the French energy group.

"The initiative aims to support and empower operators to make informed decisions in a timely manner, while offering the potential to enhance operational autonomy," stated the American industrial group.

An initial pilot of the Experion Operations Assistant, implemented within the refinery's delayed coking unit, successfully predicted five potential events. This enabled the minimization of downtime and reduced emissions from flaring.

"On average, the predictions were made 12 minutes ahead of an alarm incident, allowing operators to quickly implement corrective actions before an event occurred," Honeywell specified.